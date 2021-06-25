Left Menu

Gibraltar approves easing strict abortion law in referendum

A majority of Gibraltarians have supported the easing of a strict abortion law in a referendum, the local parliament said on Friday. While no one has ever been convicted, citizens and residents are forced to go to Spain or travel to Britain to have an abortion.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-06-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 12:19 IST
A majority of Gibraltarians have supported the easing of a strict abortion law in a referendum, the local parliament said on Friday. Around 62% of voters who took part backed the change in Thursday's referendum in the British territory on the southern tip of Spain. Turnout was about 52%.

Gibraltar's criminal law has until now banned abortion in all circumstances, with a maximum punishment in theory of life in prison. While no one has ever been convicted, citizens and residents are forced to go to Spain or travel to Britain to have an abortion. The referendum had originally been scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

