Left Menu

UN rights boss signals she may move on Xinjiang without China nod

Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Monday that she hoped to agree on terms for a long-sought visit to China this year to look into allegations of mass detention, torture and forced labour. Beijing denies all allegations of abuse of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims, describing camps in its far west as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:22 IST
UN rights boss signals she may move on Xinjiang without China nod
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations human rights chief should document her own findings on the plight of Uyghurs in Xinjiang even without China's blessing for a visit, activists and Western diplomats say, amid signs that her patience may be running out. Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Monday that she hoped to agree on terms for a long-sought visit to China this year to look into allegations of mass detention, torture and forced labour.

Beijing denies all allegations of abuse of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims, describing camps in its far west as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism. Canada led a record 45 countries, including the United States, in urging China on Tuesday to allow Bachelet immediate access to Xinjiang for a first-hand assessment.

China rejected the statement as interference driven by "political motives". It said it welcomed a visit by Bachelet, but that it should be focused on "promoting exchanges and cooperation rather than an investigation based on so-called presumption of guilt". Bachelet later dropped a hint to the Human Rights Council that she has other options, while still pursuing negotiations with China on a visit that have dragged on since September 2018.

"In the meantime, the office continues to deepen its analysis and assessment of the alleged patterns of human rights violations in Xinjiang," she said on Tuesday. Bachelet has the authority to collect testimonies of abuses remotely, without a mandate from the council or invitation from the country concerned. She and a predecessor initiated such probes on killings by security forces in Venezuela, the disputed Kashmir territory and southeastern Turkey.

"There is no formal U.N. assessment of what is happening in Xinjiang and we need that given Beijing's denial," Kenneth Roth, head of Human Rights Watch, told reporters last week. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International this year documented what they said could constitute crimes against humanity being committed in Xinjiang.

Sarah Brooks, China expert at the International Service for Human Rights, said: "All that remains is for High Commissioner Bachelet to step up - China's cooperation must not be misinterpreted as a precondition to doing her job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021