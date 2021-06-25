Left Menu

Congress leader Oommen Chandy meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 25 (PTI): Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy on Friday met party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and expressed his displeasure at the manner in which recent leadership changes had been brought about in the party in Kerala.

Chandy's visit to Delhi was days after the high command appointed V D Satheshan and K Sudhakaran as Leader of Opposition in the state Assemblyand KPCC president respectively after the severe drubbing the party-led UDF received in the April6 assembly polls.

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, had also been called to Delhi by Gandhi earlier.

The meeting with Rahul Gandhi comes amid reports that Chandy and Chennithala were reportedly miffed with the decisions,taken ignoring interests of their respective factions.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the former Congress president and Wayanad MP, Chandy said after the recent reorganisation in the party in Kerala, he had come to Delhi to express ''our sentiments to the leadership'' and maintained that there was no difference of opinion with regard to the decisions.

''Everyone is prepared to accept the decisions of the high command and everyone is bound to do so. But the manner in which they were implemented, there was some displeasure'' , the former chief minister said, adding he was fully satisfied with the talks withGandhi.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

