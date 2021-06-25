SBSP to support SP candidates in zila panchayat polls

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, a former BJP ally, on Friday said it would support Samajwadi Party candidates in the election for the posts of zila panchayat chairman in Uttar Pradesh.

The national president of the party and former minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, also alleged that the Yogi Adityanth government was fuelling the issue of religious conversion to divert people's attention from its failures.

''We will support Samajwadi Party candidates in the election of zila panchayat chairman in the state. The winning zila panchayat members of the party would cooperate with the SP in the elections,'' he told PTI here.

Rajbhar said that he can do anything to stop the BJP and added that only the SP is capable of giving a reply to the saffron party.

When asked whether his party would support the SP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as well, he said a decision in this regard would be taken at the right time as per the situation.

Alleging that the BJP is adopting every trick to win the election for the post of zila panchayat chairman, Rajbhar said in Ballia, the BJP declared Supriya Yadav, who was a member of his (Rajbhar's) party and elected as zila panchayat member, its candidate by getting her to join the BJP on Thursday. The BJP had declared Yadav as its candidate from Ballia immediately after Divyangjan Empowerment Minister Anil Rajbhar inducted her into the party at the district office on Thursday.

Rajbhar also alleged that people were suffering due to the policies of the Adityanath government. “The system has completely collapsed under the Yogi government. Common people are suffering from inflation, corruption and basic problems. The Yogi government has raised the issue of conversion to divert the attention of the public from these issues,” he charged.

The election to the post of zila panchayat chairman is slated for July 3 .PTI COR SAB DV DV

