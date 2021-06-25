Russia says EU is 'hostage to an aggressive minority' after Putin summit talks collapse -RIA

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said the European Union was a hostage to an aggressive minority after EU leaders failed to agree on a proposal to hold a summit with President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency reported.

European Union leaders failed to agree on the proposal by France and Germany to hold a summit with Putin after Poland and Baltic countries said it would send the wrong message as East-West ties deteriorate.

