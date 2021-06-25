Russia says EU is 'hostage to an aggressive minority' after Putin summit talks collapse -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-06-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 13:45 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said the European Union was a hostage to an aggressive minority after EU leaders failed to agree on a proposal to hold a summit with President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency reported.
European Union leaders failed to agree on the proposal by France and Germany to hold a summit with Putin after Poland and Baltic countries said it would send the wrong message as East-West ties deteriorate.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Vladimir Putin
- France
- Russia
- Poland
- Putin
- East
- Germany
- Baltic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin to arrive in Geneva on June 16 for Biden summit - report
PREVIEW-Soccer-Belgian expectations cooled but still fancied to beat Russia
Russia expels North Macedonian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
Bus crash in Russia kills 6, injures 15 others
Latvia strips legal immunity from MP accused of spying for Russia