Left Menu

Gibraltar approves easing strict abortion law in a referendum

A majority of Gibraltarian voters have supported the easing of a strict abortion law in a referendum, officials in the tiny British territory on the southern tip of Spain said on Friday. Around 62% of voters who took part backed the change in Thursday's ballot, where turnout was about 52%, Gibraltar's parliament said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:00 IST
Gibraltar approves easing strict abortion law in a referendum
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A majority of Gibraltarian voters have supported the easing of a strict abortion law in a referendum, officials in the tiny British territory on the southern tip of Spain said on Friday.

Around 62% of voters who took part backed the change in Thursday's ballot, where turnout was about 52%, Gibraltar's parliament said. The vote "is an excellent result for women," chief minister Fabian Picardo, who backed 'yes' in a divisive campaign, said on Twitter. "We will also work to introduce the new services we will require to ensure counselling and safe and legal abortions," he added.

Gibraltar's criminal law had banned abortion in all circumstances, with a maximum punishment in theory of life in prison. While no one has ever been convicted, citizens and residents are forced to go to Spain or travel to Britain to have an abortion. The referendum had originally been scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote was on an amendment to the criminal law that would allow pregnancies to be terminated by a registered physician within the first 12 weeks in cases where the pregnancy carries more risk to the mother's health than termination. Abortions would be permitted at a later stage of pregnancy under a narrow set of circumstances.

Even with the amendment approved on Thursday, the law remains more restrictive than in most of the rest of Europe. Pro-life groups, who opposed the new bill, say the wording of the law could be interpreted in a way that would ultimately allow most abortions after 12 weeks of conception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021