PM Modi's all-party meet with J-K leaders 'commendable': Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir was very commendable.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:00 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressing reporters on Friday (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir was very commendable. "The Prime Minister's meeting yesterday has been very commendable. Everyone has taken the meeting with hope," said Tomar while speaking to media persons in Bhopal.

He also said that there is complete peace in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and lauded the peaceful conduct of Panchayat and Jila Panchayat polls in the Union Territory. "With the initiatives and vision of PM Modi, soon Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as a place of peace and prosperity instead of terrorism," the Minister said.

He further said, "The Centre's Ministry of Panchayati Raj has given a big sum for the development of Panchayats there." He added that the government is working at a great pace for the marketing of agricultural products from Jammu and Kashmir.

He was visiting Bhopal to take part in the meeting of the party's Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) leaders. (ANI)

