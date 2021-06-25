UK PM Johnson will host Germany's Merkel on July 2
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting on July 2, his Downing Street office said on Friday.
"This will be a chance to discuss a range of issues, including deepening the UK-Germany relationship and the global response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesperson said.
