Kremlin says it regrets EU decision not to hold joint Russia summit
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin expressed disappointment on Friday over the failure of European Union leaders to back a proposal by France and Germany to hold an EU-Russia summit soon with President Vladimir Putin.
"In general, President Putin was and remains interested in improving working relations between Moscow and Brussels... The European position is fragmented, not always consistent and sometimes unclear," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
At late-night EU talks on Thursday Poland and the Baltic states said holding a summit with Putin at a time of deteriorating East-West ties would send the wrong message.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Auto, oil firms weigh on European shares ahead of ECB
Putin to arrive in Geneva on June 16 for Biden summit - report
Wild wind and flooding rain lash southeast Australian state
AstraZeneca says working with Southeast Asian nations on vaccine deliveries
Man shot dead by three persons in northeast Delhi