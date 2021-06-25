Kremlin says it regrets EU decision not to hold joint Russia summit

The Kremlin expressed disappointment on Friday over the failure of European Union leaders to back a proposal by France and Germany to hold an EU-Russia summit soon with President Vladimir Putin.

"In general, President Putin was and remains interested in improving working relations between Moscow and Brussels... The European position is fragmented, not always consistent and sometimes unclear," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

At late-night EU talks on Thursday Poland and the Baltic states said holding a summit with Putin at a time of deteriorating East-West ties would send the wrong message.

