Merkel to visit British PM at Chequers next week
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Chancellor Angela Merkel is to visit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson next Friday at his Chequers official country residence, a German government spokesperson said on Friday, giving no further details.
Merkel, who has been chancellor of Europe's biggest economy for the last 16 years but is not running for another term in a September election, is to visit U.S. President Joe Biden on July 15.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Europe
- British
- Angela Merkel
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British watchdog plans investigation into Amazon's use of data - FT
ANALYSIS-The great British reopening: how investors are picking their bets
Auto, oil firms weigh on European shares ahead of ECB
Europe tells tourists: Welcome back! Now work out the rules
WHO's Kluge says Europe is by no means out of COVID-19 danger