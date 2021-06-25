Left Menu

Merkel to visit British PM at Chequers next week

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-06-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 15:29 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Chancellor Angela Merkel is to visit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson next Friday at his Chequers official country residence, a German government spokesperson said on Friday, giving no further details.

Merkel, who has been chancellor of Europe's biggest economy for the last 16 years but is not running for another term in a September election, is to visit U.S. President Joe Biden on July 15.

