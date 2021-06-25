BJP using central investigative agencies to target political opponents: NCP

The NCP on Friday slammed the BJP, saying that it has the “habit” of using the investigative agencies and “targeting” the political rivals. The leaders of the NCP, which shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Congress in Maharashtra, made the remarks a day after the state unit of the BJP passed a resolution demanding a CBI inquiry against state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Transport Minister Anil Parab in connection with the cases related to senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh and former policeman Sachin Waze.

Their statements come on the day the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh’s premises in Nagpur and Mumbai as part of a money-laundering probe against him. Talking to reporters at Osmanabad, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said, ''The BJP has the habit of using the investigative agencies and its leaders are now passing resolutions in their state body meetings regarding inquiries. They have no work left now.'' ''...BJP is now very much in the habit of using investigative agencies, like CBI and others. So much so that the Maharashtra body of their party is passing resolutions to seek inquiry,” he said after holding a meeting to review the irrigation projects in Osmanabad district. Patil asked why BJP leaders don't speak about the issues like COVID-19 or development of state. ''The BJP’s state unit is passing resolutions to reach out to the CBI for inquiry into any allegation. They have this habit of using the investigative agencies and people of Maharashtra are watching,” he added. NCP MP Supriya Sule condemned the ED action against Anil Deshmukh and said such “misuse” of central investigative agencies was prevalent only during the Emergency.

''Political vendetta was unheard of in Maharashtra until now. BJP is indulging in targeting of political rivals, rather than holding deliberations regarding ideology, prevailing political issues and the problems being faced by the people, in its state executive meeting,” she said in response to a question on the BJP’s resolution against Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab.

''No matter what, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will not only continue for five years, but for 25 years by focusing on politics of development,'' Sule said.

