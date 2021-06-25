France says dialogue with Russia is important despite differences
Russia's authoritarian shift was plain to see but the country is a neighbour of the European Union and dialogue with Moscow is necessary, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.
"We see the authoritarian drift of this country, we see the drift towards intimidation and interference. It is important to speak with this country because it is a big country and because for us it is our neighbour," Le Drian told a joint news conference in Paris alongside his U.S. counterpart.
