Merkel sees swift economic recovery if COVID-19 setbacks can be avoided

Germany expects a quick economic recovery as COVID-19 infection numbers are falling, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after an EU summit on Friday.

"Chances for a swift economic recovery as well as for a quick return to pre-pandemic levels are relatively good," she told reporters in Brussels.

"However, this all depends on us doing everything to prevent a fourth wave of the pandemic which would set us back again."

