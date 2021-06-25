France's Macron says tensions with Turkey have eased
Tensions with Turkey have eased over the last few weeks but European countries will remain cautious, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.
"Tensions have eased in recent weeks", Macron told a news conference when speaking about Turkey.
"We will continue to be vigilant throughout the summer but also to re-engage in joint work", he added.
