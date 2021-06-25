Left Menu

Phone-tapping case: Congress workers protest Delhi Police summons to Mahesh Joshi

Congress workers here protested the Delhi Police summons in a phone-tapping case to the partys chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi. Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and Congress leaders surfaced amidst a rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by his then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs supporting him.Congress leaders backing Gehlot had alleged that BJP leaders were indulging in horse-trading to topple the state government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:58 IST
Phone-tapping case: Congress workers protest Delhi Police summons to Mahesh Joshi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers here protested the Delhi Police summons in a phone-tapping case to the party's chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi. The Delhi Police had asked the Congress leader to appear before it on June 24 for questioning in the case lodged on a complaint by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is also the BJP MP from Jodhpur.

Joshi had refused to appear before police. The phone-tapping controversy had erupted in July last year in Rajasthan. Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and Congress leaders surfaced amidst a rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by his then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs supporting him.

Congress leaders backing Gehlot had alleged that BJP leaders were indulging in horse-trading to topple the state government. Congress workers workers from the Hawamahal constituency assembled at Badi Chaupad and raised slogans against Shekhawat. They waved posters with slogans against Shekhawat and called him a "fugitive".

"Shekhawat should apologise from Mahesh Joshi. He should also come to Jaipur to give voice samples to the Anti-Corruption Bureau," a local Congress worker said, in an apparent reference to the telephonic conversations allegedly aimed at toppling the state government last year.

They made a human chain and protested for nearly two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021