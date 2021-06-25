Cong killed democracy, worked for self-interest: Maha BJP leader

The BJP's Latur unit president and MLC Ramesh Karad on Friday said the Congress had killed democracy and worked for self-interest and power, while the BJP has been working for the welfare of common people. Karad was speaking at a function organised to mark the 46th anniversary of Emergency, which was declared on this day in 1975, and honour people who fought against it.

The Emergency was declared by then prime minister Indira Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when curbs were imposed on the fundamental rights of people. ''Indira Gandhi's Congress government killed democracy and imposed emergency for the sake of power and self-interest. Many are unaware that several citizens were tortured during the Emergency. This programme will teach thousands of youths about those dark days,'' the BJP leader claimed.

The programme was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to felicitate people who had agitated against the Emergency.