Macron says EU discussion about Russia summit idea was long, difficult

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:08 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday a joint Franco-German proposal for a summit with Russia had caused a long, difficult discussion with other European leaders, but that he considered the issue of a summit was not a priority.

European Union leaders failed to agree on a proposal by France and Germany to hold a summit soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Poland and Baltic countries said it would send the wrong message as East-West ties deteriorate.

