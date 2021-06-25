Left Menu

U'khand: Cong observes fast, demands judicial probe into fake Covid testing scam

The Congress on Friday observed a fast on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar demanding a judicial probe into the fake Covid testing scam during the Kumbh Mela. Led by Pradesh Congress Committee PCC president Pritam Singh, a large number of party workers assembled at Subhash Ghat to observe the fast for some hours.

Updated: 25-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:15 IST
The Congress on Friday observed a fast on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar demanding a judicial probe into the fake Covid testing scam during the Kumbh Mela. Led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Pritam Singh, a large number of party workers assembled at Subhash Ghat to observe the fast for some hours. ''The scam took place under the eyes of the state government. The agencies that conducted fake Covid tests were roped in by it. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the scam is just an eyewash. We demand a probe by a sitting high court judge into the scam,'' Singh told reporters. Alleging that the scam was not just about financial irregularities but also about disregard to public health, the PCC president said a judicial probe alone could bring out the truth. The Uttarakhand government had last week lodged a case against a company and two private labs for fudging coronavirus test reports during the Kumbh Mela in April.

The firm, Max Corporate Service, Nalwa Laboratories Private Limited of Hisar and Delhi-based Dr Lalchandani Lab have been accused of issuing fake negative test reports.

