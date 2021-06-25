Left Menu

Macron sees need for "cultural battle" with countries like Hungary, Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday there was a need to wage a "cultural battle" with certain European Union countries, like Hungary and Poland, where anti-LGBT laws have been voted in. "We need to try and work out how a countries can arrive at this situation.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:19 IST
Macron sees need for "cultural battle" with countries like Hungary, Poland
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday there was a need to wage a "cultural battle" with certain European Union countries, like Hungary and Poland, where anti-LGBT laws have been voted in. "We need to try and work out how a countries can arrive at this situation. We need to wage a cultural battle, a battle of civilisations", Macron told a news conference after a summit of EU leaders.

Referring to the case of Hungary, Macron said the country should remain a member of the EU. He expressed concern at what he called the rise of illiberal conservatism within some member states which he said was eroding the bloc's values.

"To fight against homophobic laws is to defend individual freedoms and human dignity," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021