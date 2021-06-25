Macron sees need for "cultural battle" with countries like Hungary, Poland
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday there was a need to wage a "cultural battle" with certain European Union countries, like Hungary and Poland, where anti-LGBT laws have been voted in. "We need to try and work out how a countries can arrive at this situation.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday there was a need to wage a "cultural battle" with certain European Union countries, like Hungary and Poland, where anti-LGBT laws have been voted in. "We need to try and work out how a countries can arrive at this situation. We need to wage a cultural battle, a battle of civilisations", Macron told a news conference after a summit of EU leaders.
Referring to the case of Hungary, Macron said the country should remain a member of the EU. He expressed concern at what he called the rise of illiberal conservatism within some member states which he said was eroding the bloc's values.
"To fight against homophobic laws is to defend individual freedoms and human dignity," he said.
