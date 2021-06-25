Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

First COVID-19 case could have emerged in China in Oct 2019 - study

The virus that causes COVID-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed on Friday. Researchers from Britain's University of Kent used methods from conservation science to estimate that SARS-CoV-2 first appeared from early October to mid-November 2019, according to a paper published in the PLOS Pathogens journal.

Macron says he is not 'obsessed' with Putin summit after Franco-German proposal rejected

President Emmanuel Macron defended on Friday a failed attempt by France and Germany to hold an EU summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after eastern European leaders shot down the initiative they said would send the wrong message to Moscow. The meeting proposed by Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which have both sought to take a less confrontational attitude with Russia in recent years, fractured EU leaders gathered in Brussels along an old East-West divide.

Germany passes law to give descendants of Nazi-era refugees citizenship

Germany's parliament approved changes on Friday that will make it easier for descendants of people who fled Nazi persecution to obtain citizenship, a move Jewish groups described as an important signal in the country responsible for the Holocaust. The amendments approved by the Bundestag lower house of parliament ensrhine in law decrees from 2019 already in force, which followed a campaign by relatives of Nazi-era refugees.

China dismisses concern for Hong Kong freedom after tabloid closure

China's foreign ministry on Friday rejected comments by U.S. President Joe Biden that the closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper signaled intensifying repression by Beijing in the semi-autonomous city. Also on Friday, China approved the promotions of two officials in a move that critics said would further tighten Beijing's grip.

Respect LGBT rights or leave EU, Hungary's Orban told

Respect LGBT rights or leave the European Union, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told his Hungarian counterpart as the bloc's leaders confronted Viktor Orban over a law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality. Several participants spoke of the most intense personal clash among the 27 EU leaders in years on Thursday night.

UK health minister 'very sorry' after kiss breaches COVID guidelines

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday he was "very sorry" for breaching social distancing guidelines, after pictures of him embracing his top aide - a friend hired last year - appeared on the front page of the Sun newspaper. "I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances," Hancock said.

Palestinian mourners call for change at funeral of Abbas critic

Palestinian mourners called on Friday for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas's most prominent critics, who died after he was arrested by security forces. Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat's coffin through the streets of the occupied West Bank city, many of them chanting "the people want the fall of the regime" and "leave, leave Abbas".

'Sadness and torment': Apple Daily interns reflect on final days at HK paper

For a group of interns, Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily proved to be a work experience they will never forget. When the interns were less than three weeks into the job, 500 police officers raided their newsroom and arrested five executives as part of a national security investigation that has intensified fears over press freedom in the global financial hub.

Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers, some German, wounded in northern Mali attack

Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers, including several from Germany, were wounded in northern Mali on Friday in an attack on their camp involving a vehicle-borne explosive, the U.N. mission in Mali and the German military said. The attack targeted a temporary base set up by the peacekeepers near the village of Ichagara in northern Gao region, where Islamist insurgents linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are active.

No regrets, no fear, says freed Catalan separatist Cuixart

Prison has only strengthened the political convictions of Catalan civil disobedience advocate Jordi Cuixart, one of the nine separatist leaders pardoned by the Spanish government earlier this week, he told Reuters two days after his release. Cuixart, 46, is overjoyed to have unlimited time with his two sons, aged one and four, as he could only see them once every two weeks while behind bars. But, were any of the various appeals against the pardons to succeed, he would go back to jail with his head held high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)