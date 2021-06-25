Time to free Goa from BJP imposed health, financial Emergency: Digambar Kamat

As the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked Congress on the 46th anniversary of the emergency that was imposed from 1975 to 1977, Leader of Opposition in Goa Digambar Kamat on Friday said that BJP has no moral right to talk on Emergency as BJP must free the people from the undeclared emergency causing hardships, pains and sufferings to the citizens of Goa. Alleging complete collapse of administration in the state, Leader of Opposition in Goa Digambar Kamat on Friday said that the time has come to free Goa from BJP imposed Health, Financial and Social Emergency.

"There is a complete collapse of administration in Goa under dictatorial and insensitive BJP Government. Now the time has come to free Goa from BJP imposed Health, Financial and Social Emergency in the State," read a statement from Digambar Kamat. He said, "BJP has no moral right to talk on Emergency now. They must free the people from the undeclared emergency causing hardships, pains and sufferings to the citizens of Goa."

"Our former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi had publicly apologised for the Emergency on 24th January 1978 and the nation had forgiven her and brought her back to power," claimed Kamat. The former Goa chief minister said that BJP Government should stop raking up the Emergency which is already put to rest by the people of India. Today, the irresponsible, insensitive and failed BJP Government has imposed an undeclared emergency in Goa with every act of the government is to suppress the voice of the people.

It is noteworthy that earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a tweet mentioned the Emergency imposed in 1975. "On this day in 1975, Indira Gandhi led Congress Govt, to fulfil its own political interests, confined world's largest democracy to a dark cell of dictatorship by imposing emergency in India. My salutations to all those who fought to restore democracy in India," tweeted Sawant.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the period and said that the Emergency was imposed in the nation to quell the voices against one family and termed it as a dark chapter in the history of independent India. Kamat also alleged the complete failure of the BJP Government resulted in Health Emergency in Goa with almost 74 patients dying due to a shortage of Oxygen. The government converted Goa into a 'Testing Laboratory' by treating Goans as 'Guinea Pigs'. BJP Government is still clueless on tackling the likely third wave of Covid-19. We have already lost 3022 precious lives due to gross mismanagement of the government.

There is Financial Emergency in the State with BJP Government pushing Goa into Bankruptcy. There is no sign of revival of Mining and Tourism Industry is hit badly due to faulty policies of the government. Marginalised Sector is suffering the most with the government refusing to announce any revival package for them. Every Household Budget has collapsed completely, Kamat said. He further said that the BJP government has also imposed Social Emergency in the State by using high handedness to suppress the voice of the people. Three Linear Projects of Railway Double Tracking, Highway Expansion and Laying of Power Line are imposed on the people against their wishes. There will be huge destruction of Environment, Wildlife and Identity of Goa will be destroyed.

He further alleged, "Dictatorial BJP Government has now imposed National Security Act in South Goa to create fear in the minds of the people and restrict their participation in public hearings on CZMP. Government is suppressing the voice of the people who come out to protest against misdeeds and misrule of the government." "I once again demand that all the cases filed against the protestors of Shel-Melauli must be withdrawn immediately, Government should not harass the artists of Goa who create songs exposing illegalities of politicians and stop arrests of students who are fighting for their rights," he said adding that he appeals all to rise to free Goa from BJP misrule.

"Let us fight to protect and preserve the Identity of Goa," he added. (ANI)

