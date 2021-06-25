Left Menu

Mexican president urges Nicaragua to guarantee rights, free elections

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:05 IST
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Nicaragua should not use repression or jail opponents, and that the people of the country should be able to make choices freely in elections.

Lopez Obrador said his country would comment on human rights whether in Nicaragua, where opponents have been jailed, or in Colombia, where police have been accused of excessive force against protesters.

"Rights should be guaranteed, there should be no repression, not in Nicaragua, not in Colombia, nor in any other country in the world," Lopez Obrador said in response to a question from a reporter at a regular morning news conference.

