U.S. to sue Georgia over restrictive new state voting law-source

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit on Friday challenging a Georgia election law that imposes new limits on voting, calling it a violation of civil rights, according to a source familiar with the decision. The Georgia law is one of a wave of new measures https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-erect-voting-barriers-across-number-politically-crucial-us-states-2021-06-15 passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures this year, fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims that his November election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

After a sweeping Democratic-sponsored bill aimed at protecting access to the ballot died on a party-line vote https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrats-voting-rights-plan-faces-long-odds-us-senate-2021-06-22 in the Senate this week, President Joe Biden vowed to take other steps to protect voting rights.

