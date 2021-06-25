New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL42 UP-MINISTER-CONVERSION SP, Cong allies of Islamic terrorists, Mehbooba must go to Pakistan: UP minister Ballia (UP): An UP minister has accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of being “allies of Islamic terrorists”, and said madrassas are helping in the religious conversion of the poor with people involved in it getting money directly in their accounts from Muslim countries. DES4 UP-NEWS PORTAL-FIR UP: FIR against news portal, its two journalists over documentary on mosque demolition Barabanki (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against news portal 'The Wire', its two journalists and two others over a documentary on the demolition of a mosque here which, the administration said, was built illegally.

DES16 UP-BANK-LD FIRING Bank guard in UP opens fire at customer trying to enter without mask Bareilly (UP): A security guard posted at the Station Road branch of Bank of Baroda here on Friday allegedly opened fire at a customer who was trying to force his way inside without a mask, police said.

DES37 UP-VIRUS-VARIANT UP to do genome sequencing of Covid test samples of passengers from states with delta + variants Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday put the Uttar Pradesh health authorities on alert against the emergence of new coronavirus variant Delta-plus detected in some parts of the country.

DES33 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP records 17 Covid fatalities, 226 fresh cases Lucknow: With 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, the cumulative death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,381 while the total cases in the state climbed to 17,05,220 with 226 new infections, a health bulletin issued here said.

DES6 PB-DOCTORS-STRIKE Health services hit as govt doctors in Punjab go on strike Chandigarh: Health services were affected in Punjab on Friday as government doctors went on a day-long strike against the recommendations of the state's sixth pay commission related to non-practising allowance and pension benefits.

DES39 UKD-CHARDHAM-CABINET Chardham yatra to open partially for locals from July 1 Dehradun: Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday decided to partially open the Chardham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1.

DES40 UKD-RESERVES Corbett, Rajaji to remain open throughout year Dehradun: Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves in Uttarakhand will now remain open for visitors throughout the year, state Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat said on Friday.

DES3 UKD-NAMAMI GANGE U'khand min demands inclusion of Ganga's tributaries in Namami Gange project Pithoragarh (U'khand): Uttarakhand minister Bishan Singh Chufal on Friday made a strong pitch for the inclusion of the Ganga's tributaries in the Namami Gange project, saying 100 per cent cleaning of the river is not possible until its tributaries are also cleaned.

DES31 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal Pradesh reports 153 COVID-19 cases, two deaths Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported 153 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Friday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,01,363 and its death toll to 3,449.

DES17 RJ-EMERGENCY-POONIA Congress didn't learn from mistakes it made during Emergency: Poonia Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia on Friday said the Congress did not learn from the mistakes it made during the period of Emergency in the country and was gradually disappearing from national and state politics.

DES35 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 131 fresh Covid cases, no new death Jaipur: The COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan rose to 9,51,826 on Friday with 131 fresh cases, officials said.

