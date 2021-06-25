Left Menu

Law Minister launches e-filing portal of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

He stated that about more than 18 crore cases is available on the National Judicial Data Grid NJDG and suggested that cases of the ITAT should also be integrated with the grid.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday launched the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) here, saying the initiative should be seen as a larger narrative of transformation the country is undergoing through the digital medium. The 'ITAT e-dwar' portal will enhance accessibility, accountability and transparency in day to day working of the ITAT, tribunal president Justice P P Bhatt said, according to an official statement.

Launching the portal, Prasad said the digital India initiative seeks to bridge the divide between the digital haves and the digital have nots leading to digital inclusion achieved by technology, which is low cost, home grown and developmental. The minister observed that during the Covid pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the judiciary functioned through digital means and heard more than one crore cases. He stated that about more than 18 crore cases is available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and suggested that cases of the ITAT should also be integrated with the grid.

