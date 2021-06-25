Left Menu

Brazil's Lula could beat Bolsonaro in first-round 2022 vote, poll shows

Brazil's former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could beat President Jair Bolsonaro in a first-round vote if the 2022 election were held today, according to a new opinion poll. Paulo, showed 49% of respondents backing Lula compared with just 23% for Bolsonaro. To win a first-round vote, candidates in Brazil need over 50% of valid votes, which excludes blank and spoiled ballots.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 25-06-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 21:11 IST
Brazil's Lula could beat Bolsonaro in first-round 2022 vote, poll shows
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could beat President Jair Bolsonaro in a first-round vote if the 2022 election were held today, according to a new opinion poll. The survey by pollster Inteligencia em Pesquisa e Consultoria (IPEC), published on Friday in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, showed 49% of respondents backing Lula compared with just 23% for Bolsonaro.

To win a first-round vote, candidates in Brazil need over 50% of valid votes, which excludes blank and spoiled ballots. With 10% of the respondents saying they would vote blank or null, the poll suggests Lula could stroll to victory. The in-person survey by IPEC, founded by pollsters formerly at leading opinion research firm IBOPE, is the latest poll to suggest an increasingly tough outlook for Bolsonaro's re-election hopes. The far-right former army captain has lost support due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over half a million Brazilians.

The poll also underlines one of the most dramatic reversals in Brazilian politics. In jail when Bolsonaro was elected, Lula has since had his corruption convictions thrown out by the Supreme Court, allowing him to run for a third term next year in what is certain to be a polarizing election. The poll found that center-left former lawmaker Ciro Gomes trailed Lula and Bolsonaro with 7%. Center-right São Paulo Governor João Doria was next with 5%, ahead of the Bolsonaro's former health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, with 3%. According to the survey, 10% of respondents said they would leave their ballots blank and 3% did not respond or said they did not know.

IPEC interviewed 2,002 voters in 141 cities between June 17 and 21 in its first public survey about the 2022 election, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021