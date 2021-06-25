Raj Cabinet okays changes in land allocation policy-2015

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Friday approved some amendments in the state’s land allocation policy-2015 for expeditious allotment of land to premier institutions in urban areas.

These amendments will ensure easier and expeditious allocation of land to premier institutions and the quick implementation of investment proposals, the government said in an official statement.

In its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Cabinet also cleared proposals to run 16 new medical colleges by the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (Raj MES).

This approval will ensure better management of colleges, the statement said, adding the Cabinet also okayed a proposal to start the Nehru Child Protection Award aimed at recognising people for their contribution in the field of child protection.

Apart from it, a scheme to promote state guest houses, located in picturesque places and natural environment of the state, among tourists was also approved.

The ministers also expressed concern over the cases of the new Delta-plus variant of coronavirus found in many countries and parts of India.

The Cabinet was told that the new variant is very dangerous and any carelessness may pose a big challenge. The Cabinet also suggested further relaxations in lockdown restrictions, keeping the possibility of the Covid’s third wave in mind.

