Tunisian Prime Minister Hicham Amchichi contracts COVID-19
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:15 IST
Tunisia
- Tunisia
Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechich has been infected with the coronavirus, the government said on Friday.
He will cancel his meetings and continue to work remotely, the government statement added.
