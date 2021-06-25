Left Menu

Tunisian Prime Minister Hicham Amchichi contracts COVID-19

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 25-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 22:15 IST
Tunisian Prime Minister Hicham Amchichi contracts COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechich has been infected with the coronavirus, the government said on Friday.

He will cancel his meetings and continue to work remotely, the government statement added.

Also Read: Protests against police abuse spread across Tunisian capital

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021