Manhattan DA reportedly told Trump lawyers it's considering charges against Trump Organization -NY Times
The Manhattan district attorney’s office reportedly told former President Donald Trump's lawyers it is considering filing criminal charges against the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive, the New York Times reported on Friday.
Citing several people with knowledge of the matter, the Times reported District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week, if the case proceeds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York Times
- Donald Trump's
- Trump
- Allen Weisselberg
- Cyrus Vance Jr.
- Times
- Manhattan
ALSO READ
Biden embraces a Trump policy in backing Arab-Israeli deals
Biden drops Trump attempt to ban TikTok, WeChat; orders new review
INSIGHT-Bruised by border politics, some Biden officials cling to Trump restrictions
Biden revoking Trump-era TikTok, WeChat ban orders 'positive step' in 'right direction': China
Biden moves to reverse Trump opening of Alaska forest to logging