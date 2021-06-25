Manhattan DA reportedly told Trump lawyers it's considering charges against Trump Organization -NY Times

The Manhattan district attorney’s office reportedly told former President Donald Trump's lawyers it is considering filing criminal charges against the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Citing several people with knowledge of the matter, the Times reported District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as next week, if the case proceeds.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)