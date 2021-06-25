Left Menu

Maratha quota: All groups should unite and protest, says BJP's Rane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 23:02 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday said all groups demanding quota for the Maratha community must come together to put up a joint fight.

Speaking in Navi Mumbai, the former state chief minister said the protests must continue till the Uddhav Thackeray government takes cognisance of them and accepts all the demands.

He said several states had breached the 50 per cent quota ceiling, and the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra must go ahead and file a revision petition against the May 5 Supreme Court order striking down quota for the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

