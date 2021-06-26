HPAS officer accuses her BJP MLA husband of physical, mental torture

A ruling party MLA in Himachal Pradesh had been accused by his HPAS officer wife of physical and mental torture.

In an 11-minute video that has gone viral on social media, the 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer Oshin Sharma alleged that her husband Dharamshala BJP legislator Vishal Nehriya had slapped her thrice on Thursday.

She further alleged that Nehriya had physically and mentally tortured her several times.

Nehriya and Sharma were married just three months ago on April 26.

Sharma said she has returned to her maternal house after she had been allegedly slapped by her husband on Thursday.

The HPAS officer also alleged that Nehriya had beaten her before their marriage in February this year in a Chandigarh hotel.

The BJP MLA neither answered calls nor replied to messages sent to get his version.

Thirty-two-year-old Nehriya was elected as MLA from Dharamshala for the first time in a by-election on October 24, 2019.

Sharma also alleged that her husband had expelled her from his house on the fourth day of their marriage when she was Covid positive. She said she agreed to return as he had threatened to harm himself.

