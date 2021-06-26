Biden says Derek Chauvin sentence seems 'appropriate'
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the prison sentence of 22-1/2 years for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd “seemed to be appropriate” but that he did not know all the details.
Biden was speaking to reporters at the White House ahead of a meeting with Afghanistan's president.
