Dharamsala BJP MLA accused of mental, physical torture by wife

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-06-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 11:52 IST
Dharamsala BJP MLA Vishal Nehriya has been accused by his HPAS officer wife of physical and mental torture.

In an 11-minute video that has gone viral on social media, the 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer Oshin Sharma alleged that the BJP legislator slapped her thrice on Thursday.

Sharma, posted as the block development officer at Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra district rural development agency (DRDA), claimed that Nehriya had physically and mentally tortured her several times.

Nehriya and Sharma have married two months ago on April 26.

Sharma said she has now returned to her maternal house.

The HPAS officer claimed that Nehriya had also beaten her in February this year at a Chandigarh hotel.

The BJP MLA neither answered calls nor replied to messages sent to get his version.

Nehriya (32) was elected as MLA from Dharamshala in a by-election on October 24, 2019.

Sharma also alleged that her husband had expelled her from his house on the fourth day of their marriage when she tested positive for COVID-19. She said she had agreed to return then as he threatened to harm himself.

The HPAS officer also stated that she knew Nehariya since their college days. She said she had ended her relationship with him then as he used to beat her even during those days.

However, Nehariya asked Sharma to marry him in 2019 after becoming the MLA and she agreed as she thought he was genuinely interested in her, according to the officer.

Sharma also accused her in-laws of demanding dowry and said that her parents had given them a gold chain worth Rs 1.20 lakh and a ring worth Rs 1 lakh at the time of marriage.

She added that her husband's family had also leveled allegations of torture against her.

