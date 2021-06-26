Top BJP leaders hold meeting at party headquarters
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, held a meeting here on Saturday.
The meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by several other senior leaders, including those handling organisational charges, sources said.
The ruling party leaders have been holding deliberations for some time over a number of issues, ranging from the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to various governance and political matters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also attended many meetings, which were held at his residence and attended by several Union ministers besides Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Narendra Modi
- Rajnath Singh
- J P Nadda
- Nadda
ALSO READ
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah today
Two Covid vaccines are made in India and more are in development, trial stage, says PM Narendra Modi at VivaTech conference.
Amit Shah reviews preparedness of measures to deal with flood situation
Amit Shah reviews monsoon preparedness, flood situation
Amit Shah inspects COVID-19 vaccination centres in Gandhinagar