Left Menu

Navi Mumbai civic body to give financial aid to kids orphaned by COVID-19

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation NMMC in Maharashtra announced on Saturday that it will provide financial assistance to the local children, who were orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Women who have lost their husband due to COVID-19 will get Rs 1.5 lakh and they will be provided equipment worth Rs 1 lakh for self-employment, the NMMC said in a statement.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 14:28 IST
Navi Mumbai civic body to give financial aid to kids orphaned by COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Maharashtra announced on Saturday that it will provide financial assistance to the local children, who were orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides this, monetary assistance will also be provided to those women, who lost their husbands due to the health crisis. The assistance to orphans will be in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000 based on the age of the child. Women who have lost their husbands due to COVID-19 will get Rs 1.5 lakh and they will be provided equipment worth Rs 1 lakh for self-employment, the NMMC said in a statement.

Talking to reporters, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, ''The future of many children may become bleak if they don't get support immediately after they lose their parents. However, it is also true that it is impossible to compensate for the loss the children suffer due to the death of their parents and women who lose their husband.'' ''It is a social commitment of the corporation to provide welfare schemes to such children and women for their education, employment, and financial independence so that they live with dignity'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021