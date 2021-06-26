CJI releases book by former SC judge on evolving legal system

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday released a book -- 'Anomalies in Law and Justice' -- by former Supreme Court Judge Justice (retd) R V Raveendran explaining in simple terms various deficiencies in the law which needs to be overcome.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) said the book was an attempt to explain to a common man that the law and the legal system is still evolving and it requires more critical thinking to resolve issues that have persisted for a long time.

He praised Justice (retd) Raveendran and said he was ''an amalgam of unwavering commitment to rule of law, strong belief in the independence of the judiciary, a deep sense of morality and scholarship par excellence.” ''Through this book, Justice Raveendran undertakes to explain in simple terms, various deficiencies in the law which require to be overcome, so that common man does not lose faith in the judiciary and the legal system,'' the CJI said.

Former CJI Justice (retd) R C Lohati said the retirement age of Supreme Court and High Court judges must be increased to 65.

''If the retirement age of HC judges is increased to 65, they'll have an active, experienced judge and a mature judge. The age of retirement must increase for all, but it must be uniform for HC and SC judges,'' he said.

The virtual book-release event was also attended by former Chief Justice of India M N Venkatachaliah, former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna, and senior advocate Arvind Datar.

