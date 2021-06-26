Left Menu

UP govt shuffles jail superintendents

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 15:15 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 jail superintendents According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, jail superintendents of Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Mainpuri, Kanpur Dehat, Noida, Orai, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Agra, Ayodhya, Mau and Bulandshahr have been shuffled.

Muzaffarnagar district Jail Superintendent A K Saxena has been posted as Jail Superintendent, Varanasi. Sitaram Sharma will be the new Jail Superintendent of Muzaffarnagar district, the order said.

