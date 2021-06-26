Left Menu

MP: BJP MLA lashes out at Maneka Gandhi for remarks against vet

The words Maneka Gandhi used against veterinarian Dr Vikas Sharma recently wont prove Veterinary College Jabalpur to be contemptible.

26-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh Ajay Vishnoi on Saturday called party MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi ''contemptible'' for her alleged objectionable remarks to a veterinary doctor.

Veterinarians across the country had observed a `black day' on Wednesday to protest against her over the issue. "The words Maneka Gandhi used against veterinarian Dr Vikas Sharma recently won't prove Veterinary College Jabalpur to be contemptible. But they do prove that Maneka Gandhi is an absolutely contemptible woman. I am ashamed that she is my party's MP (not leader),'' Vishnoi tweeted.

The original tweet by Vishnoi -- himself an alumnus of the Jabalpur college -- used the Hindi epithet `ghatia' for the former Union minister.

Asked what action would be taken against Vishnoi for his outburst against a senior party MP, the BJP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Muralidhar Rao said, "Necessary discussion will take place in the party on the issue." Gandhi drew the ire of the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) after purported audio clips of her phone calls to three veterinarians went viral on social media. In a purported audio clip of her phone conversation with Dr Vikas Sharma, Gandhi is heard accusing him of carrying out a shoddy surgical procedure on a dog.

