BJP names Sharda Devi as president of Manipur unit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has approved the appointment of Sharda Devi as president of the BJP's Manipur unit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:04 IST
Newly appointed BJP Manipur president Sharda Devi. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda has approved the appointment of Sharda Devi as president of the BJP's Manipur unit. In a statement on Saturday, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh confirmed that the appointment was being approved by party president JP Nadda on June 20.

A former vice president of the BJP from Manipur, Devi will replace Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to Covid-19 in May of this year. BJP has also appointed party leader Bhabesh Kalita as the President of the Assam unit of the party.

The organisational appointment statement issued on June 26 has been undersigned by the National General Secretary of the party Arun Singh. According to the statement, the appointment comes into immediate effect. "BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Bhabesh Kalita, MLA as State President of Assam BJP. The appointment comes into immediate effect," the statement said.

Kalita will replace Assam State Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass as the state BJP unit chief. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

