Nomination papers for UP zila panchayat chairperson polls filed in all districts

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:29 IST
Nomination papers for the election of zila panchayat chairpersons were filed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had fixed Saturday (June 26) as the date for filing of nomination papers for the election in all the 75 districts of the state. According to reports received from different districts, candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and independents filed their nomination papers.

According to a report received from Budaun, Varsha Yadav, wife of mafia-turned-politician DP Yadav's nephew, filed her papers as BJP candidate, while Sunita Shakya, wife of former MLA Sinod Shakya, filed her nomination as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

Sinod Shakya joined the SP earlier in the day, quitting the BSP and soon after his wife filed her papers as SP candidate.

A detailed report of the nominations is being collected from all the districts and the details will be known later, sources in the State Election Commission (SEC) office said.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said that candidates can withdraw their nominations till June 29 and polling will take place on July 3, from 11 am to 3 pm, following which counting of votes will be taken up.

