PM Modi reviews Covid vaccination progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to review the ongoing Covid vaccination drive.

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting comes days the Central government extended the free vaccination drive to cover everyone above the age of 18 years. The vaccination drive has gathered pace now, and the government has expressed confidence that it will have enough doses to fully vaccinate the country's adult population by December-end.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)