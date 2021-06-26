Left Menu

Maha local bodies OBC quota: BJP holds protests in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:29 IST
The BJP on Saturday held a 'chakka jam' protest in Latur over the cancellation of reservation for OBCs in Maharashtra local bodies.

The Supreme Court had recently struck down such reservation after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including SC and ST etc, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.

The BJP has been alleging that Maharashtra lost the case in the apex court due to the state government not providing empirical data to show the need for such reservations in local bodies.

Among those who took part in the protest, which led to roads being blocked in some parts of the city for almost four hours, were former state minister Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar and the party's Latur unit chief and MLC Ramesh Karad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

