New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL62 VHP-RAM TEMPLE-LAND Those alleging corruption in Ayodhya land deal should approach court if they have evidence: VHP New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Saturday said those alleging corruption in a land deal by the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya should approach the court if they have any evidence to prove their claim.

DES33 UP-PANCHAYAT-NOMINATIONS Nomination papers for UP zila panchayat chairperson polls filed in all districts Lucknow: Nomination papers for the election of zila panchayat chairpersons were filed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. DES31 UP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: UP reports 40 more deaths, 173 new cases Lucknow: With 40 more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll due to the viral disease in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,443, while 173 new cases pushed the infection tally to 17,05,384, officials said on Saturday.

DES25 PB-HR-LD FARMERS-MARCH Punjab, Haryana farmers take out protest marches, police use water cannon Chandigarh: Scores of protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday took out protest marches against the Centre's three farm laws even as police used a water cannon to disperse cultivators as they broke barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

DES32 PB-SUKHBIR-LD SIT Kotkapura police firing: Sukhbir Badal questioned for 4 hours by SIT Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday was questioned for around four hours by a Special Investigation Team probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident.

DES51 HR-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Haryana records 17 deaths, 121 fresh cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Saturday reported 17 coronavirus deaths as 121 fresh cases took the state’s infection count to 7,68,263, according to a Health Department bulletin.

DES1 HP-MLA-TORTURE Dharamsala BJP MLA accused of mental, physical torture by wife Shimla: Dharamsala BJP MLA Vishal Nehriya has been accused by his HPAS officer wife of physical and mental torture.

DES29 HP-CONG-BJP MLA-PROTEST HP: Congress demands suspension, arrest of BJP MLA Nehria for 'torturing' his wife Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): Congress leaders and workers held a protest here on Saturday demanding suspension and arrest of BJP MLA Vishal Nehria over allegations of torturing his wife.

DES15 UKD-TIGER RESERVES-EXPERTS Wildlife experts oppose decision to open Corbett, Rajaji tiger reserves round the year Dehradun: Wildlife experts in Uttarakhand on Saturday strongly opposed the state government's decision to open Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves for visitors all round-the-year, saying it amounts to cruelty to the animal world.

DES21 RJ-MAYARAM-TWEET Rajasthan BJP takes swipe at Congress over Gehlot aide's 'hiring pilots' tweet Jaipur: The BJP latched onto a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's economic advisor Arvind Mayaram about ''hiring pilots'' to take a swipe at the state's ruling party over dissidence within its ranks.

DES39 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS Rajasthan records 5 fresh Covid deaths, 141 cases Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded five more coronavirus deaths and 141 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections in the state to 8,910 and 9,51,967, respectively.

DES49 HP-COVID Covid cases in Himachal dip below 1,900 Shimla: COVID-19 claimed six more lives in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the death toll to 3,455, while 184 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,01,547, an official said on Saturday.

