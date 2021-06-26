Left Menu

ENT surgeon Kameswaran dead

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:04 IST
ENT surgeon Kameswaran dead
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai June 26 (PTI): Renowned ENT surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr S Kameswaran died here on Saturday due to old age, sources close to him said.

He was 97.

His end came this morning.

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Condoling the death, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said Kameswaran spent his lifetime for the welfare of the people. He was a doctor with a social consciousness and he was honoured with many awards, said the Governor.

''His contribution to the development of the medical field will always remain unforgettable,'' the Governor said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, conveying his condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family, said Kameswaran had served the public with dedication.

He was an unparalleled long-time acquaintance of late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said.

PTI JSP NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,346 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021