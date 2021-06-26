ENT surgeon Kameswaran dead

Chennai June 26 (PTI): Renowned ENT surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr S Kameswaran died here on Saturday due to old age, sources close to him said.

He was 97.

His end came this morning.

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

Condoling the death, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said Kameswaran spent his lifetime for the welfare of the people. He was a doctor with a social consciousness and he was honoured with many awards, said the Governor.

''His contribution to the development of the medical field will always remain unforgettable,'' the Governor said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, conveying his condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family, said Kameswaran had served the public with dedication.

He was an unparalleled long-time acquaintance of late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said.

