K'taka BJP plans to train 2 lakh workers in basic healthcare

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru, June 26 (PTI): Karnataka BJP on Saturday said it is planning to provide basic healthcare training to about two lakh workers at the booth level on the use of oximeters, COVID kits, checking blood pressure, and emergency medical help, among others.

The party, which held its State executive meeting today on hybrid mode, decided to hold its district executive meetings between July 1 and 15 also in a hybrid model, State BJP secretary (Organisation) Arun Kumar was quoted as saying in a release.

It has also been decided to have Mandal-level executives in a similar format between July 16 and 30, it added.

Expecting Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections in December, BJP has planned to hold a conference of Gram Panchayat members and a conference of their presidents and vice-presidents at the State-level.

