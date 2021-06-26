New SIT inches closer to justice: Navjot Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been targeting the Amarinder Singh government over alleged delay injustice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents, on Saturday said the new Punjab police SIT was inching closer to justice.

The cricketer-turned-politician also slammed SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for his Friday's tweet in which the former deputy chief minister accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of implicating the SAD leadership in false cases at the alleged instance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

Sidhu in a tweet on Saturday said, ''6 Yrs since sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. No Justice in 2 yrs of your rule. No Justice in the following 4.5 yrs.. Today, New SIT inches closer to Justice for Punjab's Soul & you cry of political interference. Political interference was that which delayed Justice by 6 yrs.'' The Amritsar East legislator also tagged Sukhbir's tweet.

Sukhbir in his tweet on Friday had said, ''While farmers suffer, CM is busy keeping Gandhi family happy & has accepted @RahulGandhi's directive to implicate SAD leadership in false cases. New SIT, formed after the old one was indicted over political interference, is being run by state vigilance dept, so nothing has changed." On the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directives, the Punjab government had formed the new SIT, led by Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance Bureau) L K Yadav, to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident.

The new SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing questioned Sukhbir Singh Badal for around four hours on Saturday.

Sukhbir was the deputy chief minister and holding the Home portfolio when incidents of desecration of religious texts and the subsequent police firing at people protesting against it had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

The new SIT is investigating the two FIRs registered on October 14, 2015, and August 7, 2018, in connection with the Kotkapura incident.

The high court had on April 9 this year quashed a report by an earlier Punjab Police SIT into the firing at people protesting in Kotkapura in 2015 over the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Sidhu asked Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta what action he had taken against "big fish" involved in the drug trade on the basis of the Special Task Force report on drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)