Left Menu

`BJP to focus on SC/ST communities in MP'

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has decided to focus on the uplift of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the partys state in-charge Muralidhar Rao said on Saturday.The party will also go to the people and unmask the Congress which is a disruptive force, he said.He was speaking to reporters days after a meeting of the saffron partys state executive committee.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:42 IST
`BJP to focus on SC/ST communities in MP'
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has decided to focus on the uplift of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the party's state in-charge Muralidhar Rao said on Saturday.

The party will also go to the people and ''unmask'' the Congress which is a ''disruptive force'', he said.

He was speaking to reporters days after a meeting of the saffron party's state executive committee. ''The BJP gives priority to SC and ST communities. We discussed policies and plans needed for their political, social and economic betterment,” he said.

Asked if the decision was taken with an eye on the next Assembly polls as the party had not fared well in the last election, Rao said it was not the case.

“The Congress has become a disruptive force....it has aligned itself with anti-national forces,'' he alleged, adding that ''we are going to reach homes across MP and unmask the Congress.'' PTI LAL KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021