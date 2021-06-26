`BJP to focus on SC/ST communities in MP'
The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has decided to focus on the uplift of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the partys state in-charge Muralidhar Rao said on Saturday.The party will also go to the people and unmask the Congress which is a disruptive force, he said.He was speaking to reporters days after a meeting of the saffron partys state executive committee.
The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has decided to focus on the uplift of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the party's state in-charge Muralidhar Rao said on Saturday.
The party will also go to the people and ''unmask'' the Congress which is a ''disruptive force'', he said.
He was speaking to reporters days after a meeting of the saffron party's state executive committee. ''The BJP gives priority to SC and ST communities. We discussed policies and plans needed for their political, social and economic betterment,” he said.
Asked if the decision was taken with an eye on the next Assembly polls as the party had not fared well in the last election, Rao said it was not the case.
“The Congress has become a disruptive force....it has aligned itself with anti-national forces,'' he alleged, adding that ''we are going to reach homes across MP and unmask the Congress.'' PTI LAL KRK KRK
