Abrogating Article 370 Centre’s biggest mistake: Soz

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a "big mistake" by the Centre.

''While the Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is free to say what he said recently on our internal autonomy as enshrined by Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the fact remains that the abrogation of the said Article unilaterally is a very big mistake on the part of the Union of India,'' Soz said in a statement.

He said Shah's assertion that Article 370 was the root of terror in Jammu and Kashmir is not based on facts.

''He (Shah) has not offered even a single fact in support of his assessment,'' the former union minister said.

''It is not enough for him (the HM) that he received an ovation from the Prime Minister,'' he added.

Soz said it was high time for Shah to appreciate the contours of J-K's constitutional relationship with the Indian Union.

''If this constitutional relationship has any meaning, then, the Central government could not have abrogated Article 370, unilaterally," he said.

