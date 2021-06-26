Left Menu

4 cops suspended as woman dies in traffic hold-up in Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:54 IST
A police sub-inspector and three head constables were suspended on Saturday following the death of an ailing woman who got held up at a traffic stop here during President Ram Nath Kovind's visit.

An additional deputy commissioner of police has been asked to probe the matter and submit the findings to the commissioner, officials said.

The ailing woman entrepreneur died on Friday evening allegedly after being stuck in the traffic at Govindpuri bridge while being taken to a hospital in Kakadev during the president's visit.

Commissioner Asim Arun told PTI that President Kovind was anguished at the untimely death of Vandana Mishra, the women's wing president of the Kanpur chapter of the Indian Industries Association (IIA).

After getting information about Mishra's untimely demise, Arun took to Twitter to apologise.

''We pledge that our route system in future will be such that citizens are stopped for a minimum time so that such incident is not repeated,'' he tweeted.

Arun further confirmed that the president has expressed grief over the incident.

The police commissioner and the district magistrate attended Mishra's funeral and conveyed the president's message to the bereaved family. Sharad Mishra, the husband of the deceased, said they got stuck in traffic at Govindpuri bridge while Vandana was being taken to the hospital.

He claimed that he made repeated requests to the police to allow them to pass but they turned a deaf ear to the appeals.

''We were allowed to go only after the traffic was opened. The doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The doctors claimed that her life could have been saved had she was been brought to the hospital in time,'' Mishra said.

