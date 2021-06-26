Himachal Congress holds 'Jan Aakrosh Rally'

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Saturday held a "Jan Aakrosh Rally" at Narkanda in the district, accusing the Centre and the state government of adopting anti-public policies.

The state Congress is observing a "Jan Aakrosh Saptaah" (public resentment week) and held its first public meeting at Narkanda.

Addressing the rally, the AICC secretary incharge for Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt and state party president Kuldeep Rathore said people are suffering from the price rise and unemployment.

Farmers are demonstrating against three farm laws for the past seven months but the government has turned a blind eye to their demands, they added.

